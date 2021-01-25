UHL Records Highest Number Of Covid Patients In The Country

The region’s main hospital had the highest number of covid patients in the country last night.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

148 patients were being treated for the virus at University Hospital Limerick, with 19 of those in Intensive Care.

They’re among 1,930 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country last night, with 219 in ICUs.

132 people across the health system with the disease were on ventilators.

There were 25 adult ICU beds free nationally, including 3 at Dooradoyle, with 10 hospitals with no capacity.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet sub-Committee on Covid-19 will meet today to discuss extending Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions into next month.

They will also look at proposals around travel, including five day quarantine for people who arrive into the country without a negative PCR test.

It comes as 1,378 more people have tested positive for the virus, including 17 in Clare, while 23 further deaths have been announced across the country.