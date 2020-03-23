Three Bank Of Ireland Branches In Clare To Close Due To Virus Pandemic

Three of Bank of Ireland’s eight branches in Clare are to close from tomorrow as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank says it will temporarily close 101 branches nationwide due to a serious reduction in footfall since COVID-19 began spreading across the country.

Here in Clare, Ennis, Ennistymon, Kilrush, Shannon and Scariff branches will all remain open, while Kilkee, Miltown Malbay and Tulla’s will close.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

Staff from the closed branches will support larger branches and help call centres manage customers, while all banks will continue to operate an external ATM service.