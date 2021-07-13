Anger Over Video Showing Golf Balls Being Hit Into Sea At Cliffs Of Moher

Anger has been expressed after a video has emerged on social media showing people hitting golf balls into the sea from the Cliffs of Moher.

Fanore Accommodation provider Sheila O’Driscoll has welcomed staycationers to the North Clare area but has expressed concern about a rise in anti-social behaviour after restrictions were eased this summer and over the environmental impact of some activities.

A Marine Pollution Bulletin study has found that around 300 million golf balls are lost into the sea in the US every year and scientists have said compounds contained within them can be toxic to some fish.

Sheila believes people should be more responsible when visiting the county’s beauty spots.