Draws Made For Munster Pre-Season GAA Competitions

Brian Lohan’s first game as Clare senior hurling manager will be at home against Limerick next month.

The draw for the 2020 Munster Senior Hurling League has seen the Banner joined by the Shannonsiders and Tipperary in Group A.

Group B contains Cork, Kerry and Waterford. And the winners of both sections will meet in January’s final.

There will also be two groups of three in football’s McGrath Cup.

Colm Collins’ charges travel to Limerick in Group A before entertaining Waterford. Cork, Kerry and Tipperary will contest Group B.