Public Urged To Review Care Options Before Attending Hospital.

The UL Hospitals Group is urging members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL.

The Dooradoyle facility is the busiest in the country today, with INMO figures showing 68 patients were left waiting on trolleys there this morning,

The hospital is currently managing high volumes of patients including significant volumes of frail elderly patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

People are being asked to visit their GP or GP out of hours services in the first instance, and to use the Injury Unit at Ennis General where possible, while serious ilnesses or injuries will be prioritised at UHL.