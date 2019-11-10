Jet diverts to Shannon After Suffering Hydraulic Failure Over Atlantic

A transatlantic jet was forced to divert to Shannon Airport this morning after suffering a hydraulic system leak and failure off the Scottish coast.

Atlas Air flight ‘Giant’ 8327 was en route from Frankfurt-Hahn airport to Portsmouth Airport in New Hampshire in the U.S.

Shortly before 10.00am, when the Boeing jet was about 800 kilometres northwest of Donegal, the crew reported they were experiencing mechanical issues, adn the decision was taken to divert to Shannon.

Emergency services were on standby, but the airplane touched down safely at 11a.m.

Atlas Air is a New York based cargo and passenger charter airline that also provides services to the U.S. military flying troops around the world.