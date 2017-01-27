Home

Radio Bingo January27th

27 January, 2017 - 15:02

It’s Friday January 27th
        
There was no winner of yesterdays draw, which means today's prize is €400.

It is Week 4 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

70  41  50  7  38  89  53  40  83  78

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. Don’t forget the jackpot stands at €14,300 Euro. 

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm 