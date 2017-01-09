Radio Bingo January 9th

9 January, 2017 - 14:06

It’s Monday January 9th

There was one winner of Friday's draw. Which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Tracy Queally, Shannon who purchased her book in Mace, Ballycasey. Tracy wins €200

It is Week 2 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

42 11 19 71 4 21 36 53 79 20

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget this weeks jackpot stands at 12,800 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm