Radio Bingo January 6th

6 January, 2017 - 10:36

It’s Friday January 6th



There was one winner of yesterdays draw, which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to Marion McMahon, Tuamgraney who purchased her book in

Centra , Scarriff. Marion wins €400.

It is Week 1 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

82 32 46 23 66 48 8 12 68 57

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. Don’t forget the jackpot stands at €12,800 Euro.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm