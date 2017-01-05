Radio Bingo January 5th
5 January, 2017 - 10:12
It’s Thursday January 5th
There was no winner of yesterday's draw. Which means today's prize is €400.
It is Week 1 and we are playing off the Pink page of your book, the very best of luck here are today’s numbers
29 66 21 36 47 58 4 38 43 69
If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.
Don’t forget next weeks jackpot stands at 12,800 Euro
Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm