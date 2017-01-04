Radio Bingo January 4th

4 January, 2017 - 10:19

It’s Wednesday, January 4th

There was one winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €200.

Congratulations to Vinnie O'Halloran, Kilrush who purchased his book in Miniters Shop, Kilrush. Vinnie wins €600.



It is Week 1 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

82 7 13 36 77 11 78 19 15 57

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €12,800.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm

