Radio Bingo January 4th
It’s Wednesday, January 4th
There was one winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €200.
Congratulations to Vinnie O'Halloran, Kilrush who purchased his book in Miniters Shop, Kilrush. Vinnie wins €600.
It is Week 1 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers
82 7 13 36 77 11 78 19 15 57
If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.
Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €12,800.
Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm
