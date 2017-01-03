Radio Bingo January 3rd

3 January, 2017 - 10:32

It’s Tuesday January 3rd

There was no winner of Monday's draw, which means todays prize is €600.

It is jackpot day and today’s jackpot number is 8 if this is called out you could win or share 12,500 Euro.



It is Week 1 and we are playing off the Orange Page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

62 74 22 36 39 78 27 90 43 49

As the Jackpot number was not called out, next week you could win or share the jackpot of €12,800. If you’ve filled a panel with these numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm