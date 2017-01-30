Radio Bingo January 30th

30 January, 2017 - 12:26

It’s Monday January 30th

There was no winner of Friday's draw. Which means todays prize is €600.

It is Week 5 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

46 61 24 4 85 75 40 9 25 48

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget this weeks jackpot stands at 14,300 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm