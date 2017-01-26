Radio Bingo January 26th

26 January, 2017 - 10:57

It’s Thursday January 26th

There was two winner of yesterday's draw. Which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to Senan Sheehan, Ennis who purchased his book in Ryan's Post Office, Ennis and Bernadette Haugh, Knockmore who purchased her book in Johnsons Centra, Kilmihil. Each wins €200.

It is Week 4 and we are playing off the Pink page of your book, the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

48 62 27 86 54 10 47 89 77 40

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget next weeks jackpot stands at 14,300 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm