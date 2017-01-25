Radio Bingo January 25th
25 January, 2017 - 10:16
It’s Wednesday, January 25th
There was no winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €400.
It is Week 4 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers
13 65 71 12 67 44 45 25 51 78
If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.
Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €14,300.
Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm