Radio Bingo January 24th

24 January, 2017 - 10:36

It’s Tuesday January 24th

There were two winner of Monday's draw, which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to James Nagle, Liscannor who purchased his book in Fitzpatrick's Super Valu, Ennistymon and Anne Cooney, Connolly who purchased her book in Abbey Stores, Ennis. Each wins €200

It is jackpot day and today’s jackpot number is 80 if this is called out you could win or share 14,000 Euro.



It is Week 4 and we are playing off the Orange Page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

45 4 52 76 74 67 71 8 43 2

As the Jackpot number was not called out, next week you could win or share the jackpot of €14,300. If you’ve filled a panel with these numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm