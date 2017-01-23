Radio Bingo January 23rd

23 January, 2017 - 11:46

It’s Monday January 23rd

There was no winner of Friday's draw. Which means todays prize is €400.

It is Week 4 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

79 77 67 87 41 62 35 85 28 51

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget this weeks jackpot stands at 14,000 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm