Radio Bingo January 20th

20 January, 2017 - 10:49

It’s Friday January 20th



There was one winner of yesterdays draw, which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to Breda Reynolds, Clarecastle who purchased her book in

Eurospar, Newmarket on Fergus. Breda wins €200.

It is Week 3 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

23 20 81 38 12 90 43 80 62 29

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. Don’t forget the jackpot stands at €14,000 Euro.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm