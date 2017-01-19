Radio Bingo January 19th

19 January, 2017 - 10:12

It’s Thursday January 19th

There was one winner of yesterday's draw. Which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to Bridget Mulready, Sixmilebridge who purchased her book in Reddan's Post Office, Sixmilebridge. Bridget wins €200.

It is Week 3 and we are playing off the Pink page of your book, the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

68 20 59 40 36 49 90 29 61 32

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget next weeks jackpot stands at 14,000 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm