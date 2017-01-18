Radio Bingo January 18th

18 January, 2017 - 10:24

It’s Wednesday, January 18th

There was one winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €200.

Congratulations to Kieran Griffin, Kilrush who purchased his book at the Leisure Centre, Kilrush. Kieran wins €200.

It is Week 3 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

29 48 23 8 40 18 45 66 80 73

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €14,000.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm