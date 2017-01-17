Radio Bingo January 17th
It’s Tuesday January 17th
There was one winner of Monday's draw, which means todays prize is €200.
Congratulations to Breda Shannon, Ennistymon who purchased her book in Inagh. Breda wins €200
It is jackpot day and today’s jackpot number is 54 if this is called out you could win or share 13,100 Euro.
It is Week 3 and we are playing off the Orange Page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers
90 54 43 84 40 63 73 46 58 65
As the Jackpot number was called out, you could win or share the jackpot of €13,100. If you’ve filled a panel with these numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.
Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm