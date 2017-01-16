Home

Radio Bingo January 16th

16 January, 2017 - 10:06

It’s Monday January 16th 

There was one winner of Friday's draw.  Which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Margaret Nestor, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare who purchased her book in Supervalue, Miltown Malbay.  Margaret wins €200

It is Week 3 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

60  22  28  77  55  25  46  23  74  52

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. 

Don’t forget this weeks jackpot stands at 13,100 Euro 

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm 