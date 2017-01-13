Radio Bingo January 13th
It’s Friday January 13th
There was one winner of yesterdays draw, which means today's prize is €200.
Congratulations to Paddy Darcy, Mullagh who purchased his book in
Londis, Miltown Malbay. Paddy wins €200.
It is Week 2 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers
77 70 33 83 47 80 48 64 45 13
If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. Don’t forget the jackpot stands at €13,100 Euro.
Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm