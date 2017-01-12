Radio Bingo January 12th

12 January, 2017 - 10:32

It’s Thursday January 12th

There was one winner of yesterday's draw. Which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to John Donnelly, Cooraclare who purchased his book in Vaughans, Cooraclare. John wins €400.

It is Week 2 and we are playing off the Pink page of your book, the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

27 19 8 83 82 39 79 7 49 53

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget next weeks jackpot stands at 13,100 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm