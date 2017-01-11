Radio Bingo January 11th

11 January, 2017 - 10:56

It’s Wednesday, January 11th

There was no winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €400.

It is Week 2 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

20 5 9 6 45 41 7 66 4 82

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €13,100.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm