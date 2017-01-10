Radio Bingo January 10th

10 January, 2017 - 10:50

It’s Tuesday January 10th

There was one winner of Monday's draw, which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Patricia O'Brien, Kildysart who purchased her book in Centra, Kildysart. Patricia wins €200

It is jackpot day and today’s jackpot number is 10 if this is called out you could win or share 12,800 Euro.



It is Week 2 and we are playing off the Orange Page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

35 15 29 58 1 67 57 16 55 76

As the Jackpot number was not called out, next week you could win or share the jackpot of €13,100. If you’ve filled a panel with these numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm