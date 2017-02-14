Radio Bingo February14th

14 February, 2017 - 10:42

It’s Tuesday February 14th

There was one winner of Monday's draw, which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Suzanne Doherty, Ennis who purchased her book in O'Connors Newsagent, Ennis. Suzanne wins €200

It is jackpot day and today’s jackpot number is 5 if this is called out you could win or share 14,900 Euro.



It is Week 7 and we are playing off the Orange Page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

82 81 27 62 66 42 5 7 89 90

As the Jackpot number was called out, you could win or share the jackpot of €14,900. If you’ve filled a panel with these numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm