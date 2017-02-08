Radio Bingo February 8th
It’s Wednesday, February 8th
There was one winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €200.
Congratulations to Francis Gleeson, Ennis who purchased her book in O'Dowds Convenience Store, Ennis. Francis wins €200.
It is Week 6 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers
30 37 49 33 32 54 71 5 58 35
If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.
Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €14,900.
Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm