Radio Bingo February 7th

7 February, 2017 - 11:18

It’s Tuesday February 7th

There was one winner of Monday's draw, which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Anthony Connelly, Scariff who purchased his book at Treacy's Whitegate. Anthony wins €200

It is jackpot day and today’s jackpot number is 55 if this is called out you could win or share 14,600 Euro.



It is Week 6 and we are playing off the Orange Page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

57 2 46 40 22 30 9 26 87 76

As the Jackpot number was not called out, next week you could win or share the jackpot of €14,900. If you’ve filled a panel with these numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm