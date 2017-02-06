Radio Bingo February 6th

6 February, 2017 - 12:01

It’s Monday February 6th

There were two winners of Friday's draw. Which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Marta Neenan, Cree & Ester McGrath, Bodyke who purchased her book in SuperValu Tulla. Each wins €100.

It is Week 6 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

79 87 89 90 19 70 62 66 22 3

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget this weeks jackpot stands at 14,600 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm