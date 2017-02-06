Home

Radio Bingo February 6th

6 February, 2017 - 12:01

It’s Monday February 6th

There were two winners of Friday's draw.  Which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Marta Neenan, Cree & Ester McGrath, Bodyke who purchased her book in SuperValu Tulla.  Each wins €100.

It is Week 6 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

79  87  89  90  19  70  62  66  22  3

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. 

Don’t forget this weeks jackpot stands at 14,600 Euro 

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm 