Radio Bingo February 3rd

3 February, 2017 - 11:14

It’s Friday February 3rd



There was one winner of yesterdays draw, which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to Jackie O'Brien, Kilrush who purchased her book in Mace, Kilrush. Jackie wins €400.

It is Week 5 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

68 23 78 82 66 56 48 58 13 6

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. Don’t forget the jackpot stands at €14,600 Euro.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm