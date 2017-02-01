Radio Bingo February 1st

1 February, 2017 - 10:40

It’s Wednesday, February 1st

There was one winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €200.

Congratulations to Pauline O'Neill, Kilmihil who purchased her book in Fitzpatricks Costcutter, Kilmihil. Pauline wins €800.

It is Week 5 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

62 57 73 64 9 81 42 3 32 84

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €14,600.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm