Radio Bingo February 17th

17 February, 2017 - 10:42

It’s Friday February 17th



There were two winner of yesterdays draw, which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to Martha McMahon, Doolin who purchased her book in Lahinch Post Office & Connie Power, Quilty who purchased her book in Excel, Quilty. Each wins €200

It is Week 7 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

36 20 73 35 59 37 34 85 81 44

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. Don’t forget the jackpot stands at €5,000 Euro.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm