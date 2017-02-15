Radio Bingo February 15th

15 February, 2017 - 10:44

It’s Wednesday, February 15th

There was one winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €200.

Congratulations to Mrs O'Rourke, Inagh who purchased her book in Deasy's Centra, Clarecastle. Mrs O'Rourke wins the Jackpot of €14,900 and the daily prize of €200.

It is Week 7 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

32 85 80 3 51 20 66 6 27 37

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €5,000.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm