Radio Bingo February 13th

13 February, 2017 - 11:37

It’s Monday February 13th

There was one winner of Friday's draw. Which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Biddy Finn, Lahinch. Biddy wins €400.

It is Week 7 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

30 50 38 6 74 49 70 21 11 34

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget this weeks jackpot stands at 14,900 Euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm