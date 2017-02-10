Radio Bingo February 10th

10 February, 2017 - 12:43

It’s Friday February 10th



There were two winner of yesterdays draw, which means today's prize is €200.

Congratulations to Bridget O'Halloran, Kilmihil, Bridget purchased her book in Johnson's Kilmihil & Peggy McNamara, Ennis who purchased her book in O'Brien's Ennis. Each wins €200

It is Week 6 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

2 5 45 73 65 78 18 70 77 29

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. Don’t forget the jackpot stands at €14,900 Euro.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm