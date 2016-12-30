Home

Radio Bingo December 30th

30 December, 2016 - 14:31

It’s Friday December 30th
        
It is Week 52 and we are playing off the yellow page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

13  31  51  66  85  30  62  40  39  6

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize. All bingo queries contact must be made through the Dublin office only. Don’t forget the jackpot draw is next Tuesday. 

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm 