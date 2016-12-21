Radio Bingo December 21st

21 December, 2016 - 10:26

It’s Wednesday, December 21st

There was one winner of Tuesdays prize, which means today’s prize is €200.



Congratulations to Peggy Lynch, Ennis who purchased her book in Connellan's Newsagent, Ennis. Peggy wins €200

It is Week 51 and we are playing off the Blue page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

6 27 20 86 48 72 68 14 51 40

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don't forget next weeks Jackpot stands at €12,200.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm