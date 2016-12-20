Radio Bingo December 20th

20 December, 2016 - 11:06

It’s Tuesday December 20th

There were two winner of Monday's draw, which means todays prize is €200.

Congratulations to Noreen Quinlivan, Ennis who purchased her book in O'Dowd's Ennis and Alice Wood, Ennis, who purchased her book in SuperValu. Each wins €300.

It is jackpot day and today’s jackpot number is 86 if this is called out you could win or share 11,900 Euro.



It is Week 51 and we are playing off the Orange Page of your book the very best of luck – here are today’s numbers

20 14 62 84 90 13 16 77 19 58

As the Jackpot number was not called out, next week you could win or share the jackpot of €12,200. If you’ve filled a panel with these numbers, call 01 9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm