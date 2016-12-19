Radio Bingo December 19th

19 December, 2016 - 10:36

It’s Monday December 19th

There was no winner of Fridays draw which means todays prize is €600 euro.

It is Week 51 and we are playing off the Green page of your book the very best of luck here are today’s numbers

77 40 60 63 6 58 67 74 62 71

If you’ve filled a panel with those numbers, please call 01-9056267 before 8pm tonight and you could win or share in today’s prize.

Don’t forget tomorrow’s jackpot stands at €11,900 euro

Today’s bingo numbers can be heard at 2:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm