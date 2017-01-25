Wednesday January 25th 2017

25 January, 2017 - 14:54

Morning Focus opened by talking to Cllr Paul Murphy from Clarecastle (FG) & Cllr Pat Hayes from Caher (FF) about the Roads Funding that has just been announced for Clare

Over €14m has been allocated to Clare for the upkeep and maintenance of local and regional roads in 2017. The funding has been announced by Transport Minister Shane Ross, and Clare County Council has said the allocation is €750,000 more than was received last year. However, it’s likely still a long way short of what is truly required to rectify all issues. The allocation includes €1m for Latoon Creek Bridge near Clarecastle, the largest single allocation for the county.

Gavin spoke to Rebecca Hemrych from The National Parent's Council Post Primary about the Parents’ Concern over the prospect of another strike in schools. In recent days, the ASTI has raised the possibility of more industrial action. Over 18,000 teachers with the ASTI are being balloted on a pay deal - put forward by the Department of Education late last year. The union has already recommended its members reject the offer - results are due by February 3rd. The National Parents Council post primary has called on ASTI and the Department of Education to stop using children as pawns in this dispute.

On yesterday’s show, we discussed the government’s Rural Action plan, and heard hopes that it will revolutionise rural Ireland. Today, Gavin spoke to Deputy Timmy Dooley (FF) as his party hit out at the plan, calling it "another leprechaun proposal for rural Ireland."

Fr. Sean Healy (Social Justice Ireland) was on the Phone & claimed that Economic recovery has yet to be experienced by large numbers of people in Europe. Many remain excluded as they continue to lose out in employment, education, healthcare, poverty and related services. This is undermining the confidence many people had in the European project because they see the EU constantly giving priority to economic issues ahead of social challenges.

Two thirds of Irish consumers think it's important to buy local food. Gavin spoke to Mary Morrissey, Senior Manager with Bord Bia as new research from them has found that most consumers perceive local food to be of high quality, with 100% natural ingredients.

The time for New Year’s Resolutions may have come and gone, and the resolutions themselves may have fallen by the wayside too. However, there's always an opportunity for all of us to make improvements, and for you that may be quitting smoking. Gavin spoke to Mary McMahon who is a Smoking Cessation Specialist with the HSE, based in Clare to find out how hard it is to quit, and find out what supports are available if you're trying to kick the habit. The local clinic number is 065 6865841 and the national Freephone helpline is 1800 201203.

Ennis Health Centre is to close for up to 12 weeks to allow for refurbishment works. 700 people a week attend the facility, which is located on Bindon Street and offers public nursing services in areas including dentistry, podiatry, and ophthalmology. The works include the installation of a wheelchair ramp, automatic doors and an ambulance bay.

Gavin spoke to Kate Duggan, Head of Primary Care in HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. Anyone affected by the closure, and is in need of information, is urged to call (065) 6828525

John McCarthy was live in studio, John is a noted surf teacher who is based in Lahinch, and now says he's also passionate about helping people understand and experience the love of God. John McCarthy started surfing at the age of 10 and was a multiple Irish champion. That love of surfing brought him to Lahinch where he established Lahinch Surf School, but in 2006 his life changed when, to quote himself, he 'he met the Lord.' He now operates the Cliffs of Hope page (www.cliffsofhope.com and www.facebook.com/cliffsofhope).

Clare women aged 25-60 are being called upon to support the Pearl of Wisdom campaign which has been jointly launched by CervicalCheck - the National Cervical Screening Programme and the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA). The campaign was launched ahead of this, European Cervical Cancer Prevention Week. It aims to raise awareness on the importance of regular smear testing for women across Ireland. Gavin spoke to Dr Grainne Flannelly, Clinical Director at CervicalCheck.

To wrap up the show, Teresa Carmody O’Shea and Seamus Ryan (both of the Clare County Library Service) popped into the Studio for our Morning Focus Book Club. bhe Book this time was 'Mr. Penumbra's 24-hour Bookstore' by Robin Sloan and it got mostly positive reviews.