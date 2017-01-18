Wednesday January 18th 2017

18 January, 2017 - 14:25

We opened today's show with Brexit. According to the British Prime Minister, no deal would be better than a bad deal when it comes to Brexit. Theresa May said the EU attempting to punish Britain for leaving would be an act of 'calamitous self-harm'. She has outlined her 12 priorities for Brexit - including leaving the single market and retaining the common travel area with Ireland. Bernard Purcell, Editor of The Irish World in London was on the line to tell Gavin about how May's speech was received. Pat Breen, FG, Minister of State in Dept. of Jobs, also took a call and told Gavin how he hopes to see Brexit playing out for Ireland.

Next we heard how vulture funds are a growing concern for farmers. We’ve become familiar with the concept of vulture funds, particularly following concerns that they are buying up housing developments in urban areas and potentially evicting tenants. Now though, do farmers need to worry too? The Irish Independent has reported that hundreds of farms face repossession this year as so-called vulture funds swoop on indebted properties. As many as 200 farmers could be affected.

Matt Carey, Debt Resolution Advisor with Matt Carey and Associates Debt Management Services, spoke to Gavin and explained how the situation has developed.

After the 10'clock news we turned to the history of mental health provision in Ireland. In the middle of the 1900s, Ireland held an extraordinary record. As the 20th century dawned, it had more asylum beds for the mentally ill than any other country in the world. Why? Did we have an especially high rate of mental illness, or were the asylums filled with people other than the mentally ill: the intellectually disabled, the homeless, the eccentric, anyone who did not fit in to a strict social milieu. Hearing Voices by Brendan Kelly – clinical psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin – is the first book to outline the history of psychiatry in Ireland from earliest times to the present day, exploring countless unresolved questions peculiar to Irish medical and social history. Prof Kelly joined Gavin on the line to tell him more.

Bus Eireann is facing an uncertain future, with management this week updating workers on cost saving plans at the company. The proposals, which include a ban on staff overtime and an end to the practice of carrying over annual leave, aim to make badly needed savings of up to 8 million Euro. In this context, can the State continue to provide free travel for carers, pensioners and people with disabilities? A 2014 report, details of which emerged this week, found that €37 million could be recouped from a €50 charge that was proposed. Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar, however, said he remains fully committed to the full retention of the scheme. “For many it’s a lifeline and I will defend it to the hilt,” he said. Kay Murphy from Active Retirement Ireland spoke to Gavin about the importance of free travel to pensioners.

Next we had a safety warning from the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service. They are urging householders to review the building regulations relating to heat producing appliances to ensure stoves and flues are installed correctly. The Fire Service says the rising popularity of stoves in recent years has led to an increase in emergency callouts to stove-related domestic fires and incidences of carbon monoxide build-up in the home across County Clare. Adrian Kelly, Clare Chief Fire Officer for Clare, explained the hazard to Clare FM’s Conor Quaid.

Then we turned to the U-13s of moneypoint who are preparing for a big weekend. This Saturday the squad of 15 take on the All Blacks of Wexford at Gallery Park, Kilrush this Saturday in the last 32 of the FAI National Cup. The youngsters have also won League and League Cup honours this season, and are now on the road for national glory. Their coach Ollie Copley, was on the line with Gavin, and he's hoping that individuals or businesses could step forward to support the team as their success has led to some high expenses.

Yoghurt is natural…so it’s healthy… Right? Well, not always. Diabetes Ireland has found a huge discrepancy in different yoghurts, in terms of the amount of sugar they contain. Some typical servings contain up to 6.5 teaspoons. The topical adult should consume 10-14 teaspoons of sugar a day. Pauline Dunne, a Dietician with Diabetes Ireland, spoke to Gavin and explained why its so important to check the label.

We continued our health focus with the next item. Many of us will be giving up drink for January – for lots of reasons, some of them health-related and some financial. The Irish Heart Foundation is encouraging us all to 'Go on the Dry' and raise funds to combat heart disease and stroke. My next guest threw himself into the Irish Heart Foundation’s ‘On the Dry’ campaign last year after the sudden loss of his father to a heart attack in August of 2015. Kieran O'Loughlin raised 1,175 euro in sponsorship pledges via Facebook and through the donations he received from work colleagues and extended family. This year, he's on the dry all over again. He spoke to Gavin and explained why the issue is so important to him.

Next, Aoibhín Garrihy spoke to Gavin about her experience on Dancing With The Stars. The Doolin actress took time out from a gruelling regime of cha-cha's and tango's as she Dances with the Stars every Sunday night on TV. Aoibhín and dance partner Vitaly Kozmin wowed the judges last Sunday night to take a score of 21 points, placing them second on the leader board but this week the competition heats up with the first of the eliminations.

Finally today we had John Underhill from Burren Underhill in studio for our weekly Ask the Vet slot. He answered listener questions and talked about the importance of neutering your pets.