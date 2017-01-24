Tuesday January 24th

24 January, 2017 - 13:14

Morning Focus opened today by talking about the concerns associated with the difficulty of digging graves in the New Cemetery in Ennistymon. Gavin spoke to John Linnane from Linnane Undertakers and Cllr Bill Slattery (FG) of Lahinch. Cllr Slattery raised the issue, saying he'd be contacted by a number of local undertakers. He called on the council to create 8-10 plots at a time and avoid the current situation whereby heavy machinery is needed to dig individual grave, due to the quantity of in-fill material on the site. He believes much of this material comes from developments around North Clare and was deposited at the current site. The Council says the “pre-digging of lines of graves is not recommended as it would give rise to uneven settlement of the reinstated ground, leading to subsidence, cracking and ultimately to the failure of the footpaths and the foundation plinths.”

The show then turned to talk about the Government's new plan to regenerate rural Ireland. The scheme has a €60 million price tag, to be shared out across areas like enterprise, infrastructure, education and tourism. Under a range of measures to be unveiled this week, the programme will offer grants to those willing to restore and live in older buildings in rural towns and villages. Gavin spoke to Leonard Cleary about the development of a Rural Development Forum and a Rural Development Strategy for County. Gavin also spoke to Cillian Murphy from Loop Head Tourism and Seamus Boland from Irish Rural to get their reactions.

Tommy Corbett from Carer Corbett was live in Studio for the Financial Advice slot, which focused on mortgages.

John Lusby from Birdwatch Ireland was on the phone to talk about a new workbook on raptors Now, every child in this county will be able to learn more about the fascinating Birds of prey, thanks to an initiative of Birdwatch Ireland, the Heritage Council & Clare County Council.

Frankie Coote (Clare County Dog Warden) joined us for his usual weekly slot and paid tribute to his deceased former colleague Andy McDonald.

In the final Hour of the show, Gavin spoke to Karen Brosnahan (General Manager of Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau). They supported business & sports events worth in excess of €€7,000,000 to the economy & region last year, a substantial slice of the National Business & Events Tourism Pie. The Shannon Region moves confidently into 2017 with a number of business tourism events already confirmed for the year ahead.

This week, 100 years ago the passenger liner (AS Laurentic) sank in Lough Swilly. It's been commemorated for 5 days in schools in Donegal & Derry, and also in West Clare by students from St. Joseph’s Secondary School in Spanish Point. One of those who perished when the vessel sunk on January 25th, 1917 Martin Maloney from Quilty, who still has relatives in the area. A ceremony marking the centenary of the sinking of the Laurentic, at which Martin and other victims will be remembered, will take place in Quilty on Wednesday at 2pm. Gavin spoke to Mary Crawford, Principal of St. Joseph’s.

According to new research, three in five Householders are now forced to borrow to meet essential bills. The poll came from switcher.ie, who found that 35% of consumers are resorting to paying for bills by credit card. Gavin spoke with their spokesman Eoin Clarke.

Denis Carey spoke to Gavin about a gig that he is organising 'Gig for Ghana' which will take place at the Strand Hotel, Limerick on Thursday February 9th, at 8PM. The concert will feature well known artists such as Denis Ryan of Ryan's Fancy, Denis Allen, Denis Carer, Louise Morrissey, Norman Morrissey, Menus McGuire, Nile St. James, Louise Ryan and more. All funds raised on the night will go directly to supporting a medical project in Ghana that empowers rural and remote nurses to save lives and improve health outcomes for most vulnerable. Tickets are available at Steamboat Music, on Steamboat Quay in Limerick (Ph: 061 311 696), from the Peter Dee Academy of Music (Ph: 061 310 028 )& the GEMS Reception at U.L. (Ph: 061 234 850)