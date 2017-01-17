Tuesday January 17th

17 January, 2017 - 13:26

On today's edition of Morning Focus, Gavin began by talking about the government's plans to remove the 'Baptism barrier' from primary schools. Education Minister Richard Bruton announced the plans on Monday, when he outlined four options to change the criteria for admission to primary schools. They are a catchment area, a nearest school rule, quotas for baptised children or removing the ability of schools to discriminate on the basis of religion. Gavin spoke with John Walshe, a former special advisor to Education Minister Ruairí Quinn, who had tried to bring about divestment in schools. John outlined some of the challenges that will be faced under the current plan.

Sinn Féin is holing a meeting in Ennistymon next month in which it will discuss moving 'Towards A United Ireland'. Their Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada joined Gavin, along with former Clare Labour TD Michael McNamara for a discussion on the issue. The meeting at the Falls Hotel takes place on Thursday, February 9th at 8pm.

Enterprise Ireland has announced that its client companies in Clare created over 280 jobs last year, a net increase of 95. Their Midwest Region Director Jerry Maloney outlined how they're helping firms here cope with Brexit, given the challenges that will give to exporters.

Money Doctor John Lowe gave advice on sorting out bills this January. You can read more of his advice on http://www.independentfinancialadvice.ie/blog

St. Vincent de Paul is seeking new members in Clare, and will hold an open night Wednesday 18th at 7.30pm at The Temple Gate Hotel, Ennis. All are welcome. Its Clare area President John Cullinane told Gavin about the event, and about their new premises on Parnell St. in Ennis which has been made possible by a generous donation, and is open now.

The Head of the HSE Tony O'Brien ruffled feathers this past weekend when he said it would take €9 billion to end hospital overcrowding. Gavin got reaction from Clare Independent TD Michael Harty.

Frankie Coote outlined how two Tipperary dogs were found in Tuamgraney, and how bulldogs recovered in Clare are to be brought to Sweden. You can contact Frankie on 087 6225253.

Fr. Kevin Mcnamara from Cooraclare, who is based in Moyvane, Co. Kerry, made national headlines with his criticism of The Late Late Show hose Ryan Tubridy, and Blind Boy Boat Club of the Rubberbandits. It's after a segment on the January 6th edition of the show in which the musician described the Eucharist as 'haunted bread'. Fr. McNamara has lodged a complaint with RTE and with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, and explained why when he spoke on the show.

Volunteer mentors are being sought to work with youth justice services in Clare. Le Chéile are seeking for male and female volunteers from the Shannon/Ennis/Limerick areas to become mentors to a young person or parent involved with the Probation Service and/or get involved in the Restorative Justice Project. An information event will be held tomorrow night in Shannon and Alan Quin, Le Chéile's Mentoring Co-ordinator, appealed for people to contact him on alan@lecheile.ie or on 086 7966440 if they're interested in taking part.

Finally this morning, John Reidy told Gavin of a fantastic concert in Miltown Malbay this Friday night. Tickets for the event are selling fast, and it's no surprise given the calibre of the line-up which includes Cherish the Ladies, the Kilfenora Céili Band, Luka Bloom, Edel Fox and more. Tickets are on sale in Jones' Super Valu, Miltown Malbay as well as in Larkin's Newsagents in the town. The event is a fundraiser to help cover the cost of much-needed works in the local community hall. We will give away a pair of tickets to the concert on Wednesday's edition of Morning Focus on Clare FM.

If you have a story for the show, do get in touch. You can contact us any stage on focus@clare.fm and be sure to join us each weekday from 9-12 on Clare FM.