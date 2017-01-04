Morning Focus - Wednesday, January 4, 2017

4 January, 2017 - 08:37

Morning Focus opened with a discussion of the homelessness problem in Clare. Regular listeners will be aware that it's an issue we've discussed many times on this programme. Despite a number of national initiatives, the problem is an ongoing one. Here in this county, in a bid to address the issue a Homeless Action Team will open a new office in March.

Recognising the fact that homelessness is a complex issue with many causes, the team will offer a single point of contact where State agencies including the Local Authority, the Department of Social Protection and the HSE will provide services, advice and support to persons experiencing homelessness.

Gavin was joined in studio by Niall O’Keeffe, Administrative Officer, Housing, Clare County Council; and Damien McMahon, Social Worker, Housing, Clare County Council.

Morning Focus then looked at the issue of job creation and news that there's been a 10 percent increase in the number of IDA-created jobs in the Midwestern region according to figures released by the organisation. Last year saw a total of 17,143 employed in overseas companies, an increase of 1,516 – or ten percent – on the previous year.

Nationally, the IDA says it's recorded he highest level of employment in its client companies in its history. Total employment at overseas companies now stands at 199,877 people.

IDA client companies created just under 19,000 (18,627) jobs on the ground during the year across a range of sectors, with every region of Ireland posting net gains in jobs.

Now, January, for most of us, will see the bills mounting up. Many of those might come from the Christmas festivities, while others will be the other 'old reliables' like health insurance.

Premiums have been creeping steadily upwards with most of the main providers signally increases the the cost of the average premium.

To advise on getting the best value - and the best cover - I'm joined now by Dermot Goode of Total Health Cover.

Morning Focus then looked at the issue of online bullying and harassment. When you're in public life, one of the things you need is a thick skin. There's no denying that. But there's obviously a line between handling criticism (fair and unfair) and dealing with abuse. Nowadays, that abuse is far more likely to come via social media platforms and, as recent cases have demonstrated, it can extend to verbal abuse of family members and even death threats.

Gavin was joined by Cllr Cathal Crowe who's recently had to report twitter trolling to the Gardai and by former senator Lorraine Higgins, who - after receiving death threats on social media - has called on Twitter and Facebook to do more to protect victims.

Applications for the 'help to buy' scheme for homeowners are being accepted online from the start of this week.

The government unveiled the scheme last October, allowing a 5 per cent tax rebate for first time buyers of new homes.

It comes amid fresh warnings about the impact on prices of the lack of supply of properties for sale.

For more details of the scheme, Gavin spoke to Dr Lorcan Sirr of the School of Surveying and Construction Management at the Dublin Institute of Gavin then spoke to FG Dep Joe Carey on the issues of trolley numbers and his welcome for a national velodrome study.

There was a record high of 612 people on trolleys at Irish hospitals yesterday (Tue. Jan. 3).

The INMO says overcrowded ED departments mean conditions are 'chaotic, cruel and extremely difficult' for nurses and patients.

The situation has lead the nurse's union to call for an immediate recruitment and retention programme to be put in place for nursing staff.

Clare's elite cyclists may - in the not-too-distant-future - be able to enjoy the benefits of a proposed €8 million national velodrome. That's according to my next guest, Deputy Joe Carey, who's welcoming news that Sport Ireland is to undertake a cost benefit analysis the project.

Responding to a recent Dáil question from Deputy Carey, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said that once the appropriate financial appraisal was completed, the project could proceed subject to the availability of capital funding.

Planning permission has already been secured for the velodrome, which will incorporate a 250 metre Olympic standard track, to be built at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

As you may have heard - or perhaps you're experiencing this yourself - flus and respiratory illnesses have spiked recently.

Over the last fortnight, cases ahve almost doubled across the country.

The Health Service Executive is warning that the rate is expected to increase even further in the coming weeks.

It's urging people who are at-risk who haven't been vaccinated to do so at their local doctors or pharmacist.

There's been several outbreaks of influenza-like illnesses in residential care facilities and in acute hospital settings throughout the country, particularly in Dublin.

The predominant flu strain is AH3 which is affecting mostly older people.

Gavin spoke to Ann Marie Horan, pharmacist and member of the Executive Committee of the Irish Pharmacy Union.

Morning Focus then took a step back in time to the months between June and December 1916, shortly after the Easter Rising. In the mountains of north Wales, within the confines of Frongoch internment Camp, republicans from all over Ireland were assembled. While those interned were relentlessly planning a future revolution, they also took the time to commit their reflections to autograph books, then circulating throughout the camp. My next guest has just published a book which explores the reflections of fifty-four rebel internees who contributed to an autograph book owned by Clare republican Patrick Brennan. The deep and insightful analysis of Tomás Mac Conmara presents a powerful insight into the influences, mindset, background and stories of these fifty-four rebels.

Gavin discussed this with Tomás Mac Conmara, oral historian and heritage consultant.

There's at least one benefit to the frostly weather we've been having lately and that's exceptionally clear skies - idea for a bit of star-gazing. One of the starts that's particuarly bright at the moment is actually the planet Venus, while Mars is also very prominent too.

2017 is shaping up to be a promising year for astronomers and on the line now to discuss this is David Moore of Astronomy Ireland.

