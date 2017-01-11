Morning Focus - Wednesday, January 11, 2017

11 January, 2017 - 09:48

Morning Focus, presented today by Pat Flynn, opened with news that the Council says it doesn't have the resources to extend its winter gritting program to cover all of the county's national schools.

Local representatives say a number of schools, particularly in rural areas, are located on routes which are'nt treated in frosty or icy conditions.

They want the Council to rectify this, but the local authority says the estimated cost of 100 thousand euro is too much.

Sixmilebridge Independent Councillor PJ Ryan told Pat he feels the current gaps in the county's maintenance schedule are unsustainable.

The position of the Council was outlined by Tom Tiernan, Senior Engineer with Clare County Council

Shannon Airport has confirmed changes to its daily morning service to Heathrow, in a move which should spell good news for local businesses.

From March 26th, the Aer Lingus service will depart at the earlier time of 7:30 a.m., allowing passengers to land in London over an hour earlier.

The last evening service will also now depart at the later time of 7:00pm, meaning businesspeople can carry out a near-full day of work in London before returning home.

Pat spoke with representatives from the Chamber on the issue.

The show then spoke to a regular guest, John Lowe. As well as being a financial advisor, he's the author of 'The Money Doctor' Ireland’s most comprehensive annual finance guide. Helpful at every stage of your journey through life – whether you need advice on taxes, pensions, mortgages, debt or your redundancy rights – The Money Doctor provides a simple and easy-to-understand guide to finances.

With advice on how to become financially fit, your rights, banking, borrowing, saving and getting out of debt, The Money Doctor’s annual has all the advice you need to better manage, safeguard and grow your money.

The show then heard that Clare County Council has been urged to explore the options for the development of a tourism/heritage project in one of the historic buildings in the town of Kilrush.

The call has come from Clare County Council Cathaoirleach, Councillor Bill Chambers, amid hopes that the vacant Convent building in the town could be brought into use.

It’s hoped that the project will provide a boost to the town, and to other tourism projects in the area and Cllr Chambers explained his views to Pat Flynn.

He also spoke to Patrick Bourke of Bourke’s Menswear, Kilrush and Ennis.

Morning Focus continued to investigate sexual violence. Producer Fiona McGarry spoke to Anne Ginnane, psychotherapist & counsellor who has worked for more than 15 years.

For the first Burrenbeo Tea Talk of the year, renowned botanist Micheline Sheehy Skeffington along with local photographer to the Tubber area, Martin Kiely will discuss the natural history of the East Burren. Organisers promise that the kettle will be on from 8pm if anyone would like to join them for a cup of tea beforehand. It's an event that's open to everyone.

Pat was joined on air by the two speakers.

If you're listening this morning while driving - especially if you're on a rural road - one of the hazards you might have to deal with is a household pet, or even a farm animal crossing your path.

Recently an incident in Meath lead to multiple crashes when cattle got loose on the M3 motorway.

Luckily, on that occasion, nobody was injured, but such a situation isn't all that unusual.

A new survey from AA Motor Insurance shows that one in ten drivers has hit a loose animal during the last five years and that uncontrolled livestock and pets are a significant problem.

Barry Aldworth is PR Officer with the AA and he's been speaking to Morning Focus producer Fiona McGarry.

Over the course of the next few days, 15 teams of students from around the county will be in Dublin to take part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. Their projects – on topics from gender quotas to the benefits of eating seaweed – will be seen by an audience of up to 50-thousand people. The exhibition runs from January 12 (Thurs.) to 14 (Sat.).

Pat heard from John Simms, science teacher, Mary Immaculate. John has a long track-record in coaching his students in projects for the BTYSTE.

He also spoke to Roisín O Donoghue, a student at Mary Immaculate. Her project asks if gender quotas change voting pattern in the 2016 General Election.

Dylan Egan is also a student at Mary Immaculate. He told Pat that his project looks at the feasibility of using rushes as a renewable energy source.

The show concluded with regular contributor John Underhill of Burren Vets.