Morning Focus - Wednesday, February 8, 2017

8 February, 2017 - 12:28

Morning Focus opened with a look at a planning row that appears to have given US President Donald Trump an axe to grind with the European Union.

A Wall denied may have made Trump dislike E.U. So reads a front page headline on The Washington Post newspaper on Monday, in reference to the Doonbeg Golf Resort formerly owned by the U.S. President and still controlled by his family.

It's after Trump himself made comments to this effect in recent interviews, including at a recent press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at which he alluded to the five-star West Clare resort. Gavin spoke with Griff Witte, bureau chief, London, Washington Post.

The show then focused on the rise in the number of vacant businesses in Clare in the past year. New figures from Geo Directory show that of the 5,242 commercial properties in Clare, 14.6% were vacant in the last three months of the year, compared to 12.6% in the same period in 2015.

Kilrush had the highest vacancy rate in Munster with almost a quarter of the town's 215 properties lying idle, while of the 241 units in Shannon, just over 22% were empty.

Gavin discussed the issue with Brian O'Neill of the Rowan Tree Café, Ennis, a member of the local Chamber of Commerce.

He was also joined by Jack Kelly of Kelly's Meat Store, a member of Kilrush Chamber of Commerce.

Illegal streaming sites working in Ireland are being targetted by film and TV studios.

Six studios - which are all members of the Motion Picture Association - have launched a legal bid to stop those involved.

The Commercial Court has been told that 1.3 million people people in this country may be downloading illegally.

Colm Gorey of Silicon Republic joined Gavin on the line.

The future of the CAP and what it means for Clare farmers was the next topic for discussion on Morning Focus.

Gavin was joined by Dr John Garvey to discuss the ways in which the Common Agricultural Policy is moving away from the traditional government grant focused schemes towards empowering farmers to protect their own assets. Dr Garvey is Senior Lecturer in Risk Management and Insurance at University of Limerick. He is also founder of FarmHedge, a smart-phone app that allows farmers to hedge against weather volatility and ultimately lower their feed costs.

E-cigarettes have been found to be much safer than tobacco cigarettes by a long-term scientific study.

The research found that after six months, people who switched from real to e-cigarettes had far fewer toxins and cancer-causing substances in their bodies than continual smokers.

This is the first long-term research into the effects of vaping in former tobacco users.

British scientists studied 181 smokers, and ex-smokers who used e-cigarettes or nicotine replacement therapy products such as patches for at least six months.

Gavin discussed the new findings with Donal Buggy, Head of Services and Advocacy with the Irish Cancer Society

Tonight (Weds. Feb. 8), parents and guardians in East Clare are invited to Scariff Community College (at 7pm) for advice and support on the topic of social media.

Dr. Maureen Griffin, forensic psychologist, will deliver a presentation covering what's currently popular among Irish students and what the potential dangers are. The event will also offer practical advice on how to protect children online. Issues such as social networking sites; social messaging/chatting apps; video-streaming sites; searching online; mobile device safety; sexting and cyber-bullying will also be addressed.

Gavin was joined on the topic by Fr Donagh O'Meara, PP of Bodyke and Tuamgraney.

Four of Cratloe’s brightest minds fended off national competition to win the Intel Mini Scientist Grand Final recently. Gavin was joined in studio by Shane Leahy, Sean O’Brien, Marc O’Brien Eoin Carey and their teacher Bernadette Kennedy from St John's National School, Cratloe.

The competition gives primary school students from 4th, 5th and 6th class the chance to explore science through exhibitions and projects. The students exhibited their project for a panel of judges at the Helix in Dublin last weekend.

Gavin then heard about a Shannon lecture on historical images of Clare, taking place on Wednesday, February 8 – The Lawrence Photographic Collection is the subject and Elizabeth Kirwan of the National Library of Ireland is the speaker.

Between the years c. 1880 and 1914 Robert French, chief photographer for the Lawrence photographic studio, travelled the length and breadth of Ireland recording the places and people that he encountered along the way. The lecture will explore the geographic spread, the period during which the images were recorded and the nature of the subject matter against a background of international fascination with the newly emerging medium. The lecture takes place at 8 pm at the Oakwood Hotel.

Gavin was joined in studio by Pat Costello, Clare FM & Shannon Archaeological and Historical Society

The show concluded with the regular 'Ask the Vet' slot with John Underhill of Burren Vets.