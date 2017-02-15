Morning Focus - Wednesday, February 15, 2017

15 February, 2017 - 12:57

With the whistleblower crisis continuing to run, the Cabinet will meet again today (Weds. Feb. 15) to work on terms of reference for the Tribunal of Inquiry into allegations of a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.

But the Independent Alliance have raised concerns about the performance of the Taoiseach in answering questions in the Dáil last night.

However they're unlikely NOT to support the government in a motion of confidence to be taken tonight.

Gavin was joined on the line, as pressure mounts on Enda Kenny, Dep Joe Carey, Clare FG TD.

While we may sometimes associate the issue of drug use with our larger towns and cities, it's a fact of life that drugs are just as readily available in rural areas. So much so, that my next guest has raised the issue at this week's meeting of the Joint Policing Committee. Cllr Alan O'Callaghan says the use of drugs is open, publically visible and becoming socially acceptable across the county. According to the FF representative, cocaine is being taken in public view in the smoking areas of pubs across the county. He joined Gavin on the line as did Michael Lacey, Chairperson Midwestern Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force (Lisdoonvarna resident).

Dairy farmers in Clare are protesting this morning (Weds Feb 15) at what they see as a threat to a vital piece of infrastructure. Crowds are gathering at the Regional Veterinary Lab Knockalisheen in Meelick which is tipped to close after a review by the Department of Agriculture. The protest coincides with the arrival of Dept officials at the facility.

In the event of closure, farmers from this county would be have to travel to Athlone or Cork for lab services.

The Chairperson of Clare ICMSA, Martin McMahon, joined Gavin on the line from Meelick.

This week has seen Clare County Council make amendments to the bye-laws governing Doolin Pier.

The pier is one of the busiest tourists spots in the county, and from there well in excess of 100,000 visitors are brought on cruises to the Aran islands and Cliffs of Moher.

A new Doolin Pier was officially opened in 2015, at the cost of six million euro to the taxpayer.

During this week's discussion of the new bye-laws, Lahinch Fine Gael Councillor Bill Slattery again criticised the behaviour of the agents of ferry companies operating at Doolin Pier, a point that was backed up by a number of his fellow Councillors - none disagreed.

Councillor Slattery spoke to Gavin about his concerns.

Later in the show, detailed comments from ferry operators Bill O'Brien and Eugene Garrihy were included.

Listeners might remember that we spoke to Tracey Guilfoyle on last Friday's show about a special fundraiser for Clare Crusaders and the Irish Heart Foundation. There was a twist in that tale when around €900 raised through the event went missing around the time of the race, or just afterwards. Tracey's been hoping that someone might come forward with the money, which was destined for two very worthy charities. While that hasn't happened – yet – there's been a huge outpouring of goodwill and she told Gavin that she's received a number of donations for the charities in recent days.

Fáilte Ireland are inviting local tourism businesses, individuals, tourism and community group members, and all other interested parties to help position the Burren and Cliffs of Moher for further growth by becoming involved with the formulation of a new ‘Visitor Experience Development Plan’ for the area. Ultimately, it is envisaged that the resulting plan will ensure continued growth in visitor numbers by extending the tourism season and spreading business across all parts of the region.

Over next week workshops and ‘drop ins’ will take place with the first event tody (Weds. Feb. 15) in Hotel Doolin.

Gavin discussed the topic with Michael Fitzsimons of Fáilte Ireland

The topic of biodiversity was discussed joined in studio with Féidhlim Harty, environmental consultant and founder of the Garden of Eden Projects. Féidhlim will be giving a lecture this evening on Permaculture for Biodiversity Enhancement, or in layman’s terms, how to steer away from relying on fossil fuels. He will also look at what we can do here in Ennis to support our local wildlife. The talk is part of a heritage and biodiversity lecture series hosted by Ennis Tidy Towns and the Transition Town Ennis. Féidhlim will give his lecture tonight (Wednesday, February 15th) from 7-8pm at Waterpark House, Drumbiggle, Ennis.

The show then heard from Colaiste Mhuire transition year students Niamh McHugh, Ailbhe Bane and their Religion teacher Fionula Howard. The students noticed the rising problem of teenage gambling and so decided to do a Young Social Innovators class project on the issue. Over 200 transition year students from across Ennis will come to Colaiste Mhuire tomorrow to hear three experts talk about teenage gambling.

Gavin got a preview of Bunratty International Chess Festival next on the show. Over 400 chess whizzes will descend on Bunratty for the International Chess Festival this weekend. PRO Diarmuid Scully is here to tell us all about it. He expects up to 30,000 chess enthusiasts to tune in to the top games, which will be streamed online. He says that it’s Clare’s hospitality that makes sure the festival is as popular as ever. Diarmuid Scully, PRO, Bunratty International Chess Festival joined Gavin in studio.

The show concluded with the regular 'Ask the Vet' slot with John Underhill.