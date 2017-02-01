Morning Focus - Wednesday, February 1, 2017

1 February, 2017 - 12:37

Morning Focus opened with a look at developments in the US on immigration controls. Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has travelled to Washington this week for a series of meetings with political and business leaders.

The Minister will meet US congressional leaders including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

He says he'll be raising issues such as the Muslim Ban, the status of the undocumented Irish, and economic ties.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny says it's important Ireland's voice is heard on such matters.

Gavin spoke to Sen Billy Lawless a Chicago-based Independent member of Seanad Eireann

The Taoiseach says Irish citizens will still be allowed to enter the United States, even if they are also citizens of a country to which a travel ban applied.

Enda Kenny's given the assurance to the Dáil, as he also declared Donald Trump's new immigration policy to be "morally unacceptable".

He's also told TDs that there are no legal concerns about the application of President Trump's new rules on Irish soil.

It comes as the Taoiseach's promised a review of pre-clearance arrangements at Shannon and Dublin airports.

Gavin discussed the issue with Dep Joe Carey, FG TD for Clare.

Children, staff and parents at Scoil na Mainstreach in Quin have released an online video as part of their fundraising efforts for a new school PE Hall.

They're looking to get their fundraising efforts over the line, following a years-long battle to secure the facility.

The school has previously highlighted the need for such a facility.

Gavin was joined on the line by Fergal Lynch, Principal of Scoil na Mainstreach, Quin.

There's little doubt that raising teens can be both rewarding and challenging. Negotiating time spent online, handling exam stress and issues like substance misuse can all pile the pressure on parents too. With these factors in mind, Gvin's next guest, Fiona Finn, is offering support to parents at a special series of events (Parenting Our Teens) getting underway next Wednesday (Feb. 8, 7.30-8pm) at St Flannan's College in Ennis.

Fiona is a former solicitor (family law). After the birth of her sixth child, she changed direction. She then trained with Tony Humphries in UCC in the area of parent mentoring. She offers one-on-one mentoring and some course. She also works with One Family which offer support for parents who may not be able to afford the service. Her children range in age from 6 to 19 (her eldest is doing the Leaving Cert this year).

Fiona's approach isn't prescriptive and focuses on supporting parents to better support

Morning Focus then asked how tourism will fare in Clare in 2017. Gavin asked how good is our tourism offering, really, and will some of the efforts here be for moot because of Brexit and the election of President Trump.

Travel writer Eoghan Corry joined Gavin to share his views.

Today (Feb. 1), as you know is St Brigid's Day and marks the first day of spring in the traditional Irish calendar. The feast day has its roots in the pagan season of ‘Imbolc’, one of four ‘fire festivals’ of the year. Folklorists believe that for hundreds, if not thousands of years, it’s been a day of pilgrimage and the tradition is alive and well in Liscannor where up to 200 people will attend St Brigid’s Day mass later today. Gavin spoke to Fr Denis Crosby, PP of Liscannor, as he prepared to celebrate mass at 12pm in Liscannor Church followed by procession to St Brigid's Well.

The Doolin Writer's Weekend is almost upon us (February 3 to 5) for the fifth year in a row.

Writers making their way to the county this weekend include Mike McCormack, Sara Baume, Rita-Ann Higgins, Alan McMonagle, Karl Parkinson as well as Stinging Fly Editor Declan Meade, Editor of the Award winning ‘Long Gaze Back’ Anthology Sinead Glesson, literary agent Sallyanne Sweeney, commissioning editor of Harper Collins, Anna Kelly and many more to be announced.

This year's judgement are Rita-Ann Higgins; EM Reapy and Sinéad Gleeson.

Gavin was joined by Mayo-based author Mike McCormack and by Donal Minihane of Hotel Doolin.

One of the country's fastest growing fundraisers is coming to Clare.

It's been confirmed that the 2017 Cycle Against Suicide will include a night in Ennistymon, followed by a stage which will see riders travel from there to Limerick.

Cycle Against Suicide was started by entrepreneur Jum Breen and ams to raise awareness of the help and supports for those affected by depression, or are bereaved by suicide.

This year's is the fifth cycle, and tose behind it are looking for help from homeowners in the North Clare area.

Gavin was joined on the line by Colm Hayes, Acting CEO, Cycle Against Suicide.

Gavin then heard about an Ennis religious retreat. Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan, will celebrate Mass for a special one-day retreat in Ennis this Saturday (Feb. 4, 5.30pm). The retreat will be lead by Sebastian Sales from the Sehion Retreats in the UK. Organisers of the event say it involves praise, music, worship, song, counselling and confessions. He joined Gavin on the line.

John Underhill of Burren Vets discussed the problem of sore paws in animals.