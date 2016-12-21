Morning Focus - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016

21 December, 2016 - 09:48

Morning Focus opened with the Homeless Crisis. As you may have heard in recent days, a group of activists (many of them artists and musicians) have occupied a vacant property in Dublin in a bid to provide emergency accommodation for the homeless. While a number of people have moved into Apollo House, off Tara Street in Dublin city centre, an action for their removal is before the courts again today (Weds.). My next guest believes this form of directo action is needed across the country to end homelessness. Anne Rynne from Miltown Malbay recently brief members of Clare County Council on the crisis in Ennis whereby a number of men are sleeping rough in the town and she joins me now on the line. Anne Rynne, homeless rights activist, joined Gavin on the line.

Talk then turned back to Shannondoc. Cuts to Shannondoc services won't be reversed, according to Clare's FF TD. Dep Timmy Dooley says the Board of Management of ShannonDoc recently took a decision not to reverse the cuts to out of hours GP services in the east and west of the county is unacceptable and must be challenged. Dep Dooley's accused Shannondoc of ignoring 'the groundswell of public opposition' to their proposed changes which will see services reduced in Kilrush, Ennistymon and Killaloe. He's now calling on the health minister to intervene urgently. Dep Timmy Dooley, FF TD for Clare, joined Gavin on the line.

Clare Councillors have passed the County's Development Plan for the next 5 years. The plan, which outlines a strategy for job creation, innovation, economic growth, and balanced development, was approved following discussions on a number of proposed zoning amendments to the draft document. A contentious proposal to zone NAMA-owned land at Blackwater, Ardnacrusha for low density residental use was removed following a vote by councillors. Ger Dollard, Director of Services, Economic Development & Deputy CEO of Clare County Council.

Next up we had a tragic tale. Quite a harrowing story here from a Killaloe woman, Kim Maguire suffered a stroke following the birth of her baby. After fighting for her life Kim then has to fight to return her life to normal so that she can be there for her child. Kim has recently released her memoirs of the traumatic episode, detailing her loss and her pain as she rebuilds her life. Kim Maguire joined Gavin live in studio to tell us more.

After this we had Operations Manager at Clare FM Padraic Flaherty on aire to tell us about Clare FM’s Christmas Schedule.

Following that we had a Killimer teen paying tribute to his schoolmate, tragically lost.

Cumann Staire is Dúchais Chora Finne will unveil a replica of the original 1916 Plaque today (Dec 21) the shortest day of 2016. The event takes place at 12 noon at Páirc na hEaglaise, Corofin. The erection of the plaque, which is inserted into a natural limestone rock, is a joint project between Cumann Staire is Dúchais Chora Finne and Corofin ICA. The plaque will be unveiled by a 6th Class member of the local national school. Declan Kelleher, Cathaoirleach Cumann Staire is Dúchais Chora Finne, joined Gavin on the line.

Clare's Poetry Collective joined Gavin in studio to discuss their activities for 2016 and their hopes for the coming year.

The ever popular Tommy Fleming returns to the glór stage for his 17th concert in the venue. Tommy has many times been described as the voice of Ireland, and is one of Ireland’s top entertainers with over 5 million Youtube hits and over 3 million album sales worldwide. Tommy is regarded as one of the finest singers worldwide and is currently enjoying a hugely successful career. After 25 years honing his craft, Tommy is now taking his place at the forefront of popular music across the globe. Tommy Fleming joined Gavin on the line.

To finish the show we had John Underhill from Burren vets live in studio discussing animals coping in winter conditions.